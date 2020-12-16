Offenbachers revives Great Gatherings

D.C.-area chain Offenbachers Home Escapes has acquired the brand and inventory of Great Gatherings, and has reopened two of its stores.

Patio, spa and recreation room furniture store chain Offenbachers Home Escapes has acquired the brand and inventory of Great Gatherings, and has reopened two of its stores, one under the Great Gatherings name and one under its own brand.

Great Gatherings, a 15-year-old furniture store chain in the D.C. region, closed its showrooms this summer, one of the many retail victims of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on business.

Offenbachers Home Escapes has also rehired many of Great Gatherings former employees.

The Great Gatherings showroom in Gainesville, Virginia, will operate under the same name but owned by Offenbachers. The former Great Gatherings showroom in Annapolis, Maryland, has reopened as Offenbachers Home Escapes.

Offenbachers was able to negotiate leases with landlords at those locations. Former Great Gatherings locations in Ashburn, Fairfax and Gaithersburg are permanently closed.

“Great Gatherings opened its first store 15 years ago, and, since that time, has enjoyed a very loyal customer base. Sadly, COVID took its toll on a lot of retail businesses, so we are excited to have brought Great Gatherings back to life,” said Offenbachers Home Escapes President Dave Cintorino.

Offenbachers Home Escapes has two other locations, in Herndon, Virginia, and Rockville, Maryland.

Offenbachers Home Escapes is itself the result of a revival.

Offenbachers, a longtime D.C.-area furniture retailer, filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores in 2016. Local backyard products retailer Home Escapes acquired the Offenbachers brand and product lines in 2017, and rebranded itself as Offenbachers Home Escapes.