MGM National Harbor marks 4th anniversary

Maryland's largest casino in Prince George's County opened four years ago.

MGM National Harbor opened on Dec. 8, 2016, making this the hotel and casino’s fourth anniversary.

It is Maryland’s largest casino property. The $1.4 billion development includes a two-level, 160,000-square-foot casino and a 24-story, 308-room hotel, as well as 50,000 square feet of meeting space, a theater for live performances and several restaurants, bars and retail stores.

It has not been a particularly good year for MGM National Harbor, or Maryland’s five other casinos, after shutting down in mid-March because of the pandemic.

MGM’s first full month of reopening was July, though restrictions still limit it to 50% capacity.

Despite that, it is still drawing guests. MGM National Harbor had $55.3 million in gaming revenue in November, actually 2.9% higher than November 2019.

MGM National Harbor cut its workforce by 25% in August, but it remains one of Prince George’s County’s largest employers with more than 2,400 employees.

Maryland’s casinos give the majority of gaming revenue to the state for various programs. Since opening, MGM National Harbor has contributed $612 million to the Maryland Education Trust Fund.

When the casino closed in March, it donated 64,000 pounds of food to Prince George’s County residents and neighboring communities. In 2020, it says it has donated more than $400,000 to area nonprofits.