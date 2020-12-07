CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Despite restrictions, gaming revenue…

Despite restrictions, gaming revenue up at MGM National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 7, 2020, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MGM National Harbor had $55.3 million in gaming revenue in November, 2.6% higher than November 2019 despite capacity restrictions.

But total gaming revenue at all six Maryland casinos was $103.4 million last month, down 7.4% from a year ago.

Maryland collects $53.7 million of that total for various state programs, including $39.1 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund. Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date contributions online.

Capacity remains limited to 50% at MGM National Harbor, as it is at Live! Casino & Hotel, Hollywood Casino, Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap Casino.

Capacity at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino is limited to 25%.

MGM was a standout among Maryland casinos last month, with all but Hollywood Casino showing year-over-year declines in gaming revenue.

Gaming revenue was down 14.9% at Live!, down 17% at Horseshoe, down 14% at Rocky Gap and down 6.1% at Ocean Downs

The pandemic closed Maryland’s casinos in mid-March. July was the first full month all six casinos were open. September was the first month that total gaming revenue from all six casinos topped year-ago levels.

Even since reopening this summer, not all casino bars, restaurants and retail stores have reopened yet.

In August, MGM National Harbor cut its workforce by 25%, or almost 780 jobs.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Investigations underway after reports of hacks at Commerce, Treasury departments

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up