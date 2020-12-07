Despite restrictions, gaming revenue up at MGM National Harbor

MGM National Harbor was the only one of Maryland's casinos to post year-over-year gains for November -- even though capacity is capped at 50%.

MGM National Harbor had $55.3 million in gaming revenue in November, 2.6% higher than November 2019 despite capacity restrictions.

But total gaming revenue at all six Maryland casinos was $103.4 million last month, down 7.4% from a year ago.

Maryland collects $53.7 million of that total for various state programs, including $39.1 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund. Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date contributions online.

Capacity remains limited to 50% at MGM National Harbor, as it is at Live! Casino & Hotel, Hollywood Casino, Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap Casino.

Capacity at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino is limited to 25%.

MGM was a standout among Maryland casinos last month, with all but Hollywood Casino showing year-over-year declines in gaming revenue.

Gaming revenue was down 14.9% at Live!, down 17% at Horseshoe, down 14% at Rocky Gap and down 6.1% at Ocean Downs

The pandemic closed Maryland’s casinos in mid-March. July was the first full month all six casinos were open. September was the first month that total gaming revenue from all six casinos topped year-ago levels.

Even since reopening this summer, not all casino bars, restaurants and retail stores have reopened yet.

In August, MGM National Harbor cut its workforce by 25%, or almost 780 jobs.