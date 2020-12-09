CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. tightens restrictions | Md. National Guard to help distribute vaccine | Update on relief bill | Latest test results
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 5:03 PM

Major market indexes closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, led by weakness in technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, easing the benchmark index below the record high it set a day earlier. Investors have been balancing hopes for approvals and distribution of coronavirus vaccines against a near-term surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Investors are still closely watching Washington, where talks are continuing on providing more relief to American people and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.43 points, or 0.8%, to 3,672.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.07 points, or 0.4%, to 30,068.81.

The Nasdaq fell 243.82 points, or 1.9%, to 12,338.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.63 points, or 0.8%, to 1,902.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.30 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 149.45 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 125.28 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 442.04 points, or 13.7%.

The Dow is up 1,530.37 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,366.35 points, or 37.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.68 points, or 14%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

