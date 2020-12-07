Herndon’s new Pizza Twist is, well, pizza with a twist

The newest addition to Worldgate Centre in Herndon, Virginia, is Pizza Twist, a fusion pizza shop with both traditional pizzas and pizzas with an Indian cuisine twist.

The new restaurant, which also has a full bar, joins more than a dozen other dining spots at Worldgate.

Pizza Twist opened on Thanksgiving Day after original opening plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We both opened the business despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the recent closures of some businesses due to the pandemic,” Amita Mahajan, who opened the restaurant with business partner Nishika Nibber, told WTOP.

“But we were confident that the variety of food, and the inclusion of a full bar, would help the business succeed,” she said.

The partners say business is going well for dinner, and they expect lunches will pick up once workers return to nearby offices.

The menu is extensive. Pizzas come in categories that include traditional, vegan, paneer (an Indian cheese) and halal, with more than 30 toppings such as curry, tikka masala, tandoori, Bombay chicken and royal butter chicken. It offers gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free and keto choices.

The menu also includes appetizers such as wings, wraps, mac and cheese, rice bowls and sliders, as well as soups, salads and pasta dishes. Desserts include tiramisu, pizza cookies and pizza brownies.

The restaurant also offers both takeout and delivery.

Pizza Twist is at 13049 Worldgate Drive.

There are other Pizza Twist locations in Pittsburgh; Concord, North Carolina; Irving, Texas; Chandler, Arizona; Jersey City, New Jersey; Hicksville, New York; and Sacramento, California.