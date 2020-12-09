Georgetown pop-up selling wreaths and garland

Trendy D.C. plant and flower shop Rewild has opened a December weekend pop-up in Georgetown.

The pop-up is at the patio of Market House, the former Dean & Deluca store at 3276 M St. NW. It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20, selling wreaths, garland, poinsettias and other holiday merchandise.

The Georgetown Dean & Deluca closed last year after 25 years.

There is also a holiday art installation and holiday photo opportunity organized by Design Foundry, and a mailbox for kids to drop off letters to Santa.

Rewild, with retail stores in D.C.’s Shaw, which opened in 2018, and at Georgetown Park, which opened last year, is also offering virtual workshops, including wreath making classes.

Georgetown’s Shop Small Georgetown, including dozens of restaurant and retailers offering discounts and promotions, runs through Dec 12.

The Georgetown BID is also running a monthlong holiday window and restaurant streatery contest, which lets shoppers and diners vote for the best storefront holiday decorations and most festive outdoor dining areas.

The former Dean & Deluca building was going to be a D.C. outpost for funky New York artist coop store Artists & Fleas. Those plans were derailed by the pandemic.