Georgetown Dean & Deluca is closing Aug. 1

Dean & Deluca will close its long-standing Georgetown store Aug. 1.

The D.C. store, at 3276 M St., N.W., opened in an historic brick building in 1993. It was Dean & Deluca’s first store outside of its hometown New York City.

“The landlord is preparing the overall building for a major renovation. The company felt this was the best time to close as the building is prepared for construction,” Dean & Deluca said in an e-mailed statement.

It has no plans to re-open the store after renovations are complete.

Dean & Deluca, which dates back to its flagship Manhattan store’s opening in 1977, has been closing other locations this year under the weight of debt and unpaid bills, and is now plotting a leaner future.

“Dean & Deluca will focus on its flagship store located on Prince Street in New York City while it reassesses how to transform its business model to address challenges that are facing many brands in the sector,” its statement said.

Last year, Dean & Deluca canceled plans to open a store in downtown Bethesda. Outside of New York and D.C., its only other remaining stores are in Honolulu.

Thailand-based Pace Development bought the Dean & Deluca chain in 2014.

