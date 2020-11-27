Vote for the most festive Georgetown streatery (and shop local this weekend)

Participating businesses will be offering special promotions, gifts with purchases, raffles, curbside pick-up and more.

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, kicks off the holiday season in Georgetown, and Georgetown is extending its Shop Small Georgetown promotion in conjunction with Small Business Saturday through Dec. 12.

Georgetown has one of the largest concentrations of local, independently owned businesses in the District.

“We have hundreds of businesses in Georgetown, and about 60% of them are small businesses. Small businesses have always been the heart of our community. This year, more than ever, we are realizing how important it is to support them when we can,” Lauren Boston, with the Georgetown Business Improvement District, told WTOP.

Georgetown’s annual Holiday Window Competition, which lets shoppers, along with a panel of Georgetown judges, choose the best storefront holiday decorations, will also include streateries that have popped up this year, the additional outdoor dining areas carved out of street parking spaces.

“Decking out their outdoor streateries with festive lights and decorations. They will be part of the judging process, as well as 25 or 30 small business and national store windows,” Boston said.

There are currently 25 permitted restaurant streateries in Georgetown.

The window and streatery competition runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. Shoppers and diners can vote for their favorites via QR codes.

Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories. A noncash prize will be given to the business whose window or streatery gets the most Facebook “likes.”

The Georgetown BID has several holiday gift guides that highlight items and experiences from Georgetown stores, services, bars and restaurants.