CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Vote for the most…

Vote for the most festive Georgetown streatery (and shop local this weekend)

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 27, 2020, 8:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Holiday decorations in tavern window.
Martin’s Tavern’s holiday decorations from 2019. (Courtesy Sam Kittner/Georgetown BID)

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, kicks off the holiday season in Georgetown, and Georgetown is extending its Shop Small Georgetown promotion in conjunction with Small Business Saturday through Dec. 12.

Participating businesses will be offering special promotions, gifts with purchases, raffles, curbside pick-up and more.

Georgetown has one of the largest concentrations of local, independently owned businesses in the District.

“We have hundreds of businesses in Georgetown, and about 60% of them are small businesses. Small businesses have always been the heart of our community. This year, more than ever, we are realizing how important it is to support them when we can,” Lauren Boston, with the Georgetown Business Improvement District, told WTOP.

Georgetown’s annual Holiday Window Competition, which lets shoppers, along with a panel of Georgetown judges, choose the best storefront holiday decorations, will also include streateries that have popped up this year, the additional outdoor dining areas carved out of street parking spaces.

“Decking out their outdoor streateries with festive lights and decorations. They will be part of the judging process, as well as 25 or 30 small business and national store windows,” Boston said.

There are currently 25 permitted restaurant streateries in Georgetown.

The window and streatery competition runs from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. Shoppers and diners can vote for their favorites via QR codes.

Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories. A noncash prize will be given to the business whose window or streatery gets the most Facebook “likes.”

The Georgetown BID has several holiday gift guides that highlight items and experiences from Georgetown stores, services, bars and restaurants.

Related News

Recommended

How the Federal Student Aid program has adjusted to the pandemic

What contractors can expect in 2021

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up