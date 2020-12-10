CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Update on DC schools' plans | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » DC's Drafthouse Comedy permanently…

DC’s Drafthouse Comedy permanently closes because of pandemic

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 10, 2020, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse opened Drafthouse Comedy at 1100 13th St. in Northwest D.C. four years ago. (Credit: Google Street View)

D.C. comedy club Drafthouse Comedy in the downtown area has closed permanently due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“Under current circumstances with COVID-19 limitations in Washington, D.C., we are not legally allowed to operate the business,” the company said in an email to patrons. “The burden of continued business obligations — specifically rent, utilities, licenses and insurance — has been too difficult to continue operations.”

The owners have reached an agreement with the landlord in D.C., and have mutually agreed to close the location, it said.

Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse opened Drafthouse Comedy at 1100 13th St. in Northwest D.C. four years ago.

Cinema & Drafthouse, a restaurant and bar that hosts live comedy shows, as well as movies, in a 1930s theater on Columbia Pike in Arlington remains open with limited capacity.

Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse opened in 1985.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

How the Navy is evolving digitally

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up