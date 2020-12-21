Arlington can help county residents pay utility bills

Arlington County, Virginia, residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills because of income lost due to the pandemic have until Jan. 15 to apply for county assistance under its new Utility Relief Program.

Arlington County, Virginia, residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills because of income lost due to the pandemic have until Jan. 15 to apply for county assistance under its new Utility Relief program.

The program is funded with a $383,000 grant from the state.

Arlington estimates more than 3,000 utility accounts are currently in arrears and could qualify. The county will send out letters and emails to customers with qualifying outstanding balances that are 30 days or more past due.

Those who think they may be eligible, but have not received notice by Jan. 1, can call the Utility Relief Hotline at 703-228-5080 or fill out an online application.

It applies to utility customers whose water and sewer bills have an outstanding balance accrued since March 1. Funds will go first to those customers with outstanding balances of 60 days or more. Any remaining funds would go to customers with outstanding balances at least 30 days late.

As of Nov. 11, water and sewer bills at least 60 days delinquent in Arlington County totaled $443,000.

Arlington County has until Jan. 29 to spend the grant money, or return the balance to the state.