THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Business & Finance » Virginia liquor stores are…

Virginia liquor stores are testing home delivery

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 20, 2020, 1:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A new alcohol delivery pilot program is launching in several Virginia counties. (Getty Images/iStockPhoto)

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has just launched a pilot program testing home delivery in a limited number of areas in the state, including parts of Northern Virginia.

Delivery comes from one of five ABC stores in the commonwealth. The VABCA said delivery will be available in parts of Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties.

“Home shopping is a priority for Virginia ABC, not only as a way of meeting our customers’ needs and expectations for convenience and service, but also to provide an additional contactless way to receive our products,” said CEO Travis Hill.

“During this pilot, we will gather insight into customer demand and operational capabilities,” he said.

If home delivery proves popular, ABC will consider expanding it to other areas of Virginia in 2021.

Orders placed online for “Ship to My Home” received before 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday will be delivered next day. Orders Friday through Sunday may take two to three days to arrive.

All shipping is through UPS. There is a $10 flat rate for shipping, plus an additional $2.50 per bottle. The maximum order is 12 bottles.

Specialty items, including highly sought after bourbons, whiskies and other small-bath spirits, are not available for home shipping.

Home delivery is also being tested in limited areas in Richmond, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden

Federal unions look to turn the page on the Trump administration

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up