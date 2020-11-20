Virginia liquor stores are testing home delivery

Delivery in the pilot program will be available in parts of Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has just launched a pilot program testing home delivery in a limited number of areas in the state, including parts of Northern Virginia.

Delivery comes from one of five ABC stores in the commonwealth. The VABCA said delivery will be available in parts of Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties.

“Home shopping is a priority for Virginia ABC, not only as a way of meeting our customers’ needs and expectations for convenience and service, but also to provide an additional contactless way to receive our products,” said CEO Travis Hill.

“During this pilot, we will gather insight into customer demand and operational capabilities,” he said.

If home delivery proves popular, ABC will consider expanding it to other areas of Virginia in 2021.

Orders placed online for “Ship to My Home” received before 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday will be delivered next day. Orders Friday through Sunday may take two to three days to arrive.

All shipping is through UPS. There is a $10 flat rate for shipping, plus an additional $2.50 per bottle. The maximum order is 12 bottles.

Specialty items, including highly sought after bourbons, whiskies and other small-bath spirits, are not available for home shipping.

Home delivery is also being tested in limited areas in Richmond, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.