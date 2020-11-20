THANKSGIVING NEWS: Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Southwest Airlines adds more BWI flights, this time to Savannah and Sarasota

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 20, 2020, 8:46 AM

A Boeing 737 800 flown by Southwest Airlines approaches for landing at Baltimore Washington International Airport near Baltimore, Maryland, on March 11, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines, which accounts for the majority of flights at BWI Marshall Airport, continues to add flights to new destinations, even with air travel still significantly hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest will add three daily round-trip flights from BWI Marshall to Sarasota, Florida, beginning Feb. 14. The airline also plans to add two daily round-trip flights to Savannah, Georgia, beginning March 11.

Those are the third and fourth new flights Southwest has announced for BWI recently.

Southwest started flying four times a day from BWI Marshall to Miami on Nov.15. It will start service from BWI Marshall to Chicago O’Hare International on Feb. 14.

Southwest currently flies from BWI Marshall to Chicago’s Midway Airport.

In addition to new flights, airlines operating from BWI continue to resume pre-pandemic service.

Southwest and Spirit Airlines, BWI’s second-busiest carrier, have now resumed the majority of their flight schedules at BWI.

BWI Marshall, with less reliance on business travelers and international flights, is recovering faster than Reagan National and Dulles International airports. BWI Marshall now accounts for more passenger traffic than Reagan National and Dulles combined.

