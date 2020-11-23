THANKSGIVING NEWS: What to do with leftovers | Takeout options instead in DC | Holiday changes across the US | Thanksgiving dinner for pets?
Montgomery County median home price hits a half-million dollars

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 23, 2020, 9:45 AM

Home prices and sales in suburban Maryland mirror the strong markets in Northern Virginia and the District, with sales and prices up double digits in October.

The median price of a home that sold in Montgomery County last month reached $500,000, up 14% from a year ago. The 1,347 home sales in Montgomery County represented a 26% year-over-year gain, according to data from Long & Foster Real Estate.

Sellers in Montgomery County received an average 100.2% of their list prices.

Inventory in Montgomery County remains tight heading into the final weeks of the year, with 1,396 active listings at the end of October, down 44% from a year ago.

In Prince George’s County, there were 1,036 home sales in October, up 5% from a year ago. Although Prince George’s County remains the most affordable housing market in the D.C. region, the median price of what sold in October was $355,250, up 13% from a year ago.

Prince George’s County is lacking sufficient listings to meet buyer demand, with active listings at the end of October totaling just 914 homes, down 61% from a year ago.

Below is a snapshot of October housing market activity in suburban Maryland, courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate:

CLICK on graphic to enlarge: Here’s a snapshot of housing activity in suburban Maryland. (Courtesy Long & Foster)

