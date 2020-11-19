THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks shook off a weak start to end higher Thursday, nearly erasing the S&P 500′s losses for the week.

Major indexes had wavered for much of the day as Wall Street’s tug of war continues between worries about the worsening pandemic and optimism that a vaccine will come soon.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 gained 14.08 points, or 0.4%, to 3,581.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 44.81 points, or 0.2%, to 29,483.23.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 103.11 points, or 0.9%, to 11,904.71.

The Russell 2000 small-caps index picked up 14.82 points, or 0.8%, 1,784.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 3.42 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 75.43 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 40.09 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 351.09 points, or 10.9%.

The Dow is up 944.79 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,932.11 points, or 32.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 115.66 points, or 6.9%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up