CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street closed out an up-and-down week on a down note Friday, handing the S&P 500 its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Technology, financial and industrial companies drove much of the selling, which turned volatile in the final hour of regular trading. Treasury yields were mostly lower, a sign of caution in the market. Stock indexes around the world made modest moves.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.33 points, or 0.7%, to 3,557.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 219.75 points, or 0.7%, to 29,263.48.

The Nasdaq composite gave up an early gain and dropped 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 11,854.97.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 1.21 points, or 0.1%, to 1,785.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 27.61 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow dropped 216.33 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 25.68 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 gained 41.30 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 326.76 points, or 10.1%.

The Dow is up 725.04 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,882.36 points, or 32.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.87 points, or 7%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up