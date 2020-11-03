Dominion Energy proposes 9 solar projects in Virginia, enough to power 125K homes

Dominion Energy proposes nine solar facilities in Virginia that would provide enough power for about 125,000 homes in Virginia.

Dominion Energy, with a goal of 100% renewable energy sources by 2045, has proposed what it calls its largest slate yet of new solar projects to date.

The nine facilities — some owned by Dominion, some by third parties that would sell the energy to Dominion — would generate nearly 500 megawatts of power, enough to power about 125,000 homes in Virginia.

“We are focused on adding significant renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind, over the next 15 years while maintaining our commitment to excellent reliability and delivering an excellent value to our customers,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.

The plans require approval by the State Corporation Commission, and follow the enactment of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, signed into law by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in April.

Dominion Energy already has the third-largest solar portfolio among utility holding companies in the U.S., with more than 40 solar facilities either operational or under development in Virginia.

Six of the nine new projects would provide power to Dominion customers through power purchase agreements with the companies that would operate them. Dominion would own the other three, and said they would support approximately 750 jobs.

Dominion Energy recently completed construction of the first offshore wind turbines in federal waters 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, a demonstration phase for what may be the largest offshore wind project in North America when completed.

And it is currently building its largest single solar power facility to date in Fort Powhatan, in Virginia’s Prince George County, which is expected to be operational next year.