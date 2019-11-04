Dominion’s biggest solar project will be in Prince George Co.

Dominion Energy will build its largest solar power facility to date in Virginia's Fort Powhatan.

Dominion Energy will build its largest solar power facility to date in Fort Powhatan, which is in Virginia’s Prince George County.

The 150-megawatt solar facility, scheduled to be operational in 2021, will generate enough electric to power more than 50,000 homes, but houses won’t get the electricity. A single data center will buy the power under a long term contract.

The data center operator wasn’t named.

Dominion Energy now has more than 40 solar facilities totaling more than 1,500 megawatts of solar generation either operational or under development in Virginia. It now owns the fourth-largest solar fleet among utilities in the nation.

Dominion has committed to 3,000 megawatts of new solar and wind energy running or in development in Virginia by 2022.

The Fort Powhatan facility will take it 45% toward that goal.

Last month, the Commonwealth of Virginia signed the largest procurement of renewable energy by a state with Dominion Energy.

Under that agreement, Dominion will supply the state with renewable energy that will provide enough power to cover 30% of the electricity used by state agencies and institutions by 2022.

