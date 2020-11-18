CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Company to pay $550K for misleading MBTA over hand sanitizer

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 12:03 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland company has agreed to pay $550,000 to settle claims that it misled the Boston-area public transit agency about the effectiveness of its alcohol-free hand sanitizer.

The Massachusetts attorney general’s office announced the settlement Wednesday.

Authorities say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority sought to purchase hand sanitizer for its workers as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

Authorities say the MBTA was told by Stevensville, Maryland-based Federal Resources Supply Co. that the product known as Theraworx Protect sanitizes and lasts for six hours even though it contained no alcohol, a key ingredient in hand sanitizer.

An email seeking comment was left with Federal Resources.

