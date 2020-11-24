Amazon opens last-mile delivery centers in Manassas, Gainesville

Two new Amazon last-mile delivery stations in Virginia's Prince William County will create about 200 jobs.

Amazon continues to build its local network of last-mile delivery stations, with two new Virginia ones in Gainesville and Manassas.

They follow the opening of two state-of-the-art delivery stations Amazon opened in Maryland in Lanham and Upper Marlboro in October.

The two facilities in Northern Virginia will employ about 200 people.

The two facilities in Maryland’s Prince George’s County created 300 jobs.

Amazon’s delivery stations are smaller sorting facilities that get packages delivered from its larger distribution centers, and often use independent drivers for home delivery of those packages.

The last-mile delivery stations use Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, which has created hundreds of full-time delivery driver jobs. Independent contracts can find information about delivery for Amazon through its Amazon Flex program.

Most independent Flex drivers earn between $18 and $25 an hour.

Amazon currently has 12 distribution, sortation and delivery centers throughout Virginia, including ones in Springfield and Sterling. It also has four large distribution facilities throughout Maryland.