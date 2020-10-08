Southwest Airlines starts nonstops from BWI Marshall to Miami

Starting Nov. 15, Southwest will schedule four daily nonstops between the two cities.

Southwest Airlines, already the dominant carrier at BWI Marshall Airport, will begin its first nonstop service from BWI to Miami.

Starting Nov. 15, Southwest will schedule four daily nonstops between the two cities. It will compete with American Airlines and Frontier Airlines, which also operate nonstop flights from BWI to Miami.

The addition of Miami is part of Southwest’s new Miami service between a total of four markets, including Chicago Midway Airport, Houston Hobby Airport and Tampa, Florida.

Both Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines, BWI’s second-busiest carrier, have now resumed the majority of their flight schedules at BWI.

BWI Marshall is recovering faster than many airports, largely because it is less dependent on business and international travelers.

In July, the most recent data available, BWI Marshall ranked as the 11th-busiest domestic U.S. airport by passenger traffic, well ahead of its usual ranking, even though its July passenger count — at about 927,000 — was still down 64% from July of last year.

BWI Marshall accounted for 51% of passenger traffic at the D.C. region’s three commercial airports, and for the second straight month, it totaled more than Reagan National and Dulles International airports combined.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Southwest’s schedule.