Rent a private room at BWI for $45 an hour

Atlanta-based Minute Suites, which designs and builds private relaxation and napping rooms for airports, has opened five such private rooms at BWI Marshall Airport.

The rooms, found in BWI’s Concourse C, include a daybed, television, workstation and free WiFi. They can be reserved via the Minute Suites app for $45 per hour, and with additional 15-minute increments, or for extended 8-hour use after 9 p.m. for $165.

The Minute Suites are accessible for passengers flying from BWI’s Concourse A and Concourse B as well as Concourse C.

It is the fifth airport for the company, which also has private rooms that rent by the hour or overnight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Charlotte Douglas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia international airports.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a concessions contract for Minute Suites at BWI Marshall in 2019.

The BWI location also sells toiletries, beauty products and travel accessories.

At Dallas and Charlotte, it also offers 30-minute showers, either with or without a suite rental. Showers are currently not available at the BWI location.

Minute Suites offers pilots, airline employees and military personnel discounts on hourly bookings.