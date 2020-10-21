Rent a DC Waterfront penthouse — for $22,000 a month

The District’s newest luxury apartment building is marketing itself as the “creme-de-la-creme” of amenities and services.

D.C.-based Republic Properties Corporation’s 1331, at 1331 Maryland Avenue, SW, is a $220 million, 14-story pie-shaped building on Maryland Circle adjacent to the Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin with 373 apartment units and more than 100 custom floor plans.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments range in size from a mere 582 square feet to nearly 3,400 square feet with rents starting in the $2,000s per month.

While several pricey luxury apartment buildings have delivered in D.C.’s Southwest and Southeast Waterfronts since the neighborhoods’ redevelopments began several years ago, 1331’s top tier rents are among the highest in the region.

What will those well-heeled renters get for those sky-high payments?

The “Sky Suites” and penthouse levels are on the top four floors and have private elevators, and private terraces with views of the National Mall, U.S. Capitol and the Potomac River.

, two club rooms, a private board room, catering kitchen and a walking track. There are also semiprivate, landscaped outdoor living rooms with grills, outdoor media space, fire pits and a piano lounge.

There’s also a 4,000-square-foot fitness center, pet spa and dog park that has exercise equipment for dogs.

Need a private chef, event planner or even someone to water your plants? That’s available. There is also a medical concierge.

Tenants also get access to the adjacent Mandarin Oriental Hotel for housekeeping and food delivery.

One thing that sets 1331 apartment from other recent luxury apartment buildings is its adherence to what traditional Washington looks like. Instead of shiny glass and steel architecture, the building is covered in limestone-colored masonry facades that mirror the Southwest neighborhood, and the monuments and office buildings of D.C.’s Federal Center.

The building was designed by New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

“In contrast to the industrial aesthetic of buildings recently built along the Washington Waterfront, 1331 is a classical building, addressing the parks, monuments and the Potomac with the classical spirit of federal Washington,” said Paul Whalen, a partner at Robert A.M. Stern.