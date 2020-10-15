New unemployment filings continue to rise in Maryland and Virginia

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose for the fourth consecutive week in Maryland and Virginia last week and initial claims rose in the District for the first time in two weeks, mirroring an increase in new filings nationwide.

The Labor Department reports another 898,000 Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 10, up by 53,000 from the previous week, although it was the sixth consecutive week that new filings remained below 1 million.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits fell below 11 million for the first time since the pandemic began, totaling 10.01 million last week. This is a decrease of 1.17 million from the previous week.

On an unadjusted basis, which excludes seasonal influences, initial jobless claims totaled 885,885.

New claims in the District rose by 155 from the previous week. New claims in Maryland were up 640 and initial claims in Virginia rose by 1,162.

Initial jobless claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, not adjusted, in the week ending Oct. 10 were:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Oct. 10: 1,804

Week ending Oct. 3: 1,649

Maryland:

Week ending Oct. 10: 11,634

Week ending Oct. 3: 10,994

Virginia:

Week ending Oct. 10: 12,005

Week ending Oct. 3: 10,843

The Department of Labor posts weekly unemployment claims by state online.