New filings for unemployment benefits rise in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Despite a continued easing in new filings for unemployment benefits nationally, initial jobless claims rose last week in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with a spike in Maryland.

First-time unemployment filings nationally totaled 837,000 in the week ending Sept. 26, down by 36,000 from the previous week, according to weekly data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The total number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits fell by 980,000 to 11.7 million.

On a not- seasonally adjusted basis, first-time filings nationwide totaled 768,942.

New claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose by a combined total of 3,664 new filings, with the biggest increase in Maryland.

Here are the new unemployment filings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, not seasonally adjusted, for the week ending Sept. 26:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Sept. 26: 1,734

Week ending Sept. 19: 1,549

Maryland:

Week ending Sept. 26: 8,459

Week ending Sept. 19: 5,661

Virginia:

Week ending Sept. 26: 11,263

Week ending Sept. 19: 10,582

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online. Click here to see the latest.