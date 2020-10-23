New DC hotel CitizenM offers small rooms, big beds, mood lighting

Dutch hotel company CitizenM has opened its fifth CitizenM hotel in the U.S. in Southwest D.C., and it calls its rooms "the hotel room, reinvented." See photos.

The 12-story, 252-room hotel is at 6th and E streets Southwest, near the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station and within walking distance of The Wharf.

The hotel has a large living room instead of a lobby, seven bookable meeting rooms, a rooftop bar with terrace, and a canteen offering grab-and-go food, snacks and drinks 24 hours a day, sourced from D.C.-based catering and food delivery company Chef Jess.

There is only one room type. They are on the small side, at about 165 square feet, all with extra-large king-size beds that are tucked in wall-to-wall, a desk and chair, under-bed storage, a TV with streaming capability and a free movie library, and free Wi-Fi.

The rooms also have rain showers and ambience lighting. An in-room iPad controls lighting ambiance, temperature, blinds and TV.

And for guests, their smartphone is their friend. Check-in, check-out, opening doors and ordering food can all be done through an app.

The rooms are also relatively affordable, starting at around $100 a night, with a complimentary drink during a “hotel opening deal” in November, according to the CitizenM D.C. website. It brands itself as “affordable luxury.”

CitizenM also offers a fixed-rate stay option, called Global Passport, which lets frequent travelers or those with extended-stay plans sign up for as little as $50 a night when booking a full month of nightly stays, regardless of the hotel location.

CitizenM is also opening a second, 292-room D.C. location in NoMa.

The first CitizenM opened at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in 2008. There are 21 locations now, mostly in Europe.

Its other current U.S. hotels include two in New York, and one each in Boston and Seattle.

Others are coming to Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. By 2025, CitizenM expects to have 40 properties either open or underdevelopment.