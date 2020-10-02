Jose Andres, Ryan Zimmerman among headliners in this year’s virtual Capital Food Fight

The D.C. Central Kitchen’s signature fundraiser, the 17th annual Capital Food Fight, which pits local chefs and celebrities against each other in cooking challenges, will be virtual this year.

Capital Food Fight will be held Nov. 18. Tickets include food and beverage packages that allow sponsors and guests to watch and participate at home. Guests have the option to buy a digital link to the show, with dinner and cocktail packages for pick-up or delivery.

Last year’s in-person Capital Food Fight, which was held at The Anthem, raised a record $815,000 with more than 2,000 people in attendance.

Ticket prices range from $50 for a digital link, $150 for a digital link plus taco dinners and margaritas from Santa Rosa Taqueria and $500 for four-course dinner for two from Occasions Caterers, which includes champagne.

This year’s fundraiser includes the customary culinary battle between four local D.C. chefs.

Capital Food Fight will be co-emceed by local personalities Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis.

This year’s participants include celebrity chef Jose Andres, restauranteur Spike Mendelsohn, Top Chef contestant Eric Adjepong, Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman, D.C. chef Ris Lacoste and other nationally recognized chefs who will participate in the live event remotely.

This year’s chefs in the culinary battle will be Angel Barreto of Anju, Paolo Dungca of the Peter Chang Restaurant Group, Peter Prime of Cane and Shannan Troncoso of Brookland’s Finest Bar and Kitchen. They will prepare their competing meals using surprise secret ingredients for a panel of celebrity judges.

All proceeds from the event go to D.C. Central Kitchen this year for its ongoing response to COVID-19 and support for the local hospitality community.