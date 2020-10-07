DC’s Soupergirl gets $2 million investment for expansion

D.C.-based, plant-based soup company Soupergirl has received $2 million in outside investments to grow its national sales.

D.C.-based, plant-based soup company Soupergirl, a company started by former stand-up comedian Sara Polon and her mother, Marilyn Polon, in 2008, has received $2 million in outside investments to grow its national sales.

The investors include Honest Tea founder and Beyond Meat board member Seth Goldman and Danielle Vogel, owner of locally-sourced grocery store and cafe Glen’s Garden Market in D.C.’s Dupont Circle. The funding was led by Chevy Chase, Maryland-based Arborview Capital.

Soupergirl, which sells direct to consumers online through nationwide delivery as well as local delivery and pickup, already has its soups in Whole Foods Market stores, as well as Costco, Lidl, Wegmans and Giant Food throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Its Takoma Park storefront remains closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Arborview’s investment will allow us to accelerate our growth at a critical time when the nation is looking for safe and healthy at-home food options. We will be able to expand our already robust COVID-19 testing protocols for our staff and increase our national reach, while staying true to our values,” Sara Polon said.

“I’ve been mentoring Sara for a decade, and admire her passion for high quality and delicious food that helps consumers meet their health goals,” Goldman said.

The soups, produced in small batches, range from Armenian lentil eggplant and creamy curried sweet potato corn, to southwestern black bean, zucchini chickpea bisque and tomato gazpacho.

Soupergirl produces thousands of gallons of soups a week.