DC metro unemployment falls but nearly a quarter million still unemployed

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

October 29, 2020, 8:38 AM

The unemployment rate in the Washington, D.C., metro area fell to 6.7% in September, down from 6.9% in August, but that’s compared to an unemployment rate in the Washington region of just 2.9% a year ago.

As of the end of September, 222,533 D.C.-area residents were considered unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 14,471 fewer than the previous month.

Compared to a year ago, unemployment rates in September were higher in 388 of the 389 metropolitan statistical areas that the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks.

Kahului-Wailuku, Hawaii had the highest September unemployment rate, at 23.6%. Ames, Iowa and Jefferson City, Missouri had the lowest, at 2.8% each.

Among big cities, Las Vegas and Los Angeles had the highest September unemployment rates, at 14.8% and 13.6% respectively.

Kanas City and Oklahoma City tied for the lowest unemployment rate among big cities in September, at 4.9%

