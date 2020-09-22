Maryland, Virginia unemployment rates fall significantly

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the August unemployment rate in Maryland was 7%, down from 8% in July. Virginia’s unemployment rate fell even more, from from 8% in July to 6.3% in August.

Job markets in both Maryland and Virginia are recovering faster than many states, and unemployment rates there fell significantly in August.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the August unemployment rate in Maryland was 7%, down from 8% in July. Virginia’s unemployment rate fell even more, from from 8% in July to 6.3% in August.

While both states have gained, or regained thousands of jobs since the spring, there are still 229,494 unemployed adults in Maryland and 274,828 in Virginia.

In D.C. the unemployment rate is falling more slowly. The District’s unemployment rate in August was 8.7%, down from 8.9% in July. There were 34,292 unemployed adults in the District, according to BLS.

August unemployment rates were lower in 41 states.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in August, at 13.2%, followed by Rhode Island,at 12.8%.

Nebraska had the lowest state unemployment rate in August, at 4%, followed by Utah at 4.1%.

All unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted.