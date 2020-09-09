Amazon has another 1,200 job openings in the DC area

Amazon is hosting a nationwide virtual Career Day Sept. 16, with plans to hire a total of 33,000 new employees nationwide, including 1,157 positions in the Washington metro area.

Amazon is hosting a nationwide virtual Career Day on Sept. 16, with plans to hire a total of 33,000 new employees nationwide, including 1,157 positions in the Washington metro area.

The Career Day will also include 20,000 one-to-one career coaching videoconferences in one day with Amazon recruiters, available to anyone, whether they want to work at Amazon or elsewhere.

Registration is available online.

The Career Day comprises three hours of programming, including panel discussions and interviews with career advise experts and Amazon executives.

Last year, in-person Amazon Career Day events in six U.S. cities drew 17,000 job seekers.

In addition to several warehouse and distribution centers in Virginia and Maryland, Amazon has begun staffing up its HQ2 in Arlington County’s Crystal City. Its additional HQ2 buildings in Pentagon City are expected to open in 2022.

It expects to create about 1,000 jobs in Crystal City by the end of this year, and a total of 25,000 at its HQ2 operations over the coming years.