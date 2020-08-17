WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Takeouts

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have takeout service in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill in Temple Hills, Maryland, was voted the favorite.
Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill – 6349 Old Branch Ave., Temple Hills, Maryland
- Hamrock’s Restaurant – 3950 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Virginia
- Haute Dogs and Fries – Locations in Alexandria, Virginia and at Nationals Park in D.C.
- Filomena Ristorante – 1063 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Chloez Cafe – 5622 Ox Road, Unit F, Fairfax Station, Virginia
- Plaka Grill – Virginia locations in Vienna and Falls Church
- Green Fare – 408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
- Pie-Tanza – 2503 N. Harrison St., Arlington, Virginia
- 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company – 1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Olive on Main – 504 Main St., Laurel, Maryland, and a location in Takoma Park
Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.