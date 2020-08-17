CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results

WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Takeouts

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill

Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2020…

August 17, 2020, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
ox tail
Ox tail.

Courtesy Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
crab cake
Jumbo lump crab cake.

Courtesy Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
jerk salmon
Jerk salmon.

Courtesy Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
lamb chops
Grilled lamp chops with blackened jumbo scallops.

Courtesy Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
(1/4)
ox tail
crab cake
jerk salmon
lamb chops

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have takeout service in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill in Temple Hills, Maryland, was voted the favorite.

Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill6349 Old Branch Ave., Temple Hills, Maryland
  2. Hamrock’s Restaurant3950 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, Virginia
  3. Haute Dogs and FriesLocations in Alexandria, Virginia and at Nationals Park in D.C.
  4. Filomena Ristorante1063 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  5. Chloez Cafe5622 Ox Road, Unit F, Fairfax Station, Virginia
  6. Plaka GrillVirginia locations in Vienna and Falls Church
  7. Green Fare408 Elden St., Herndon, Virginia
  8. Pie-Tanza2503 N. Harrison St., Arlington, Virginia
  9. 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Company1140 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, Virginia
  10. Olive on Main504 Main St., Laurel, Maryland, and a location in Takoma Park

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up