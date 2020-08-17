WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Barbecues

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.