WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Barbecues

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.
- Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company – Locations in D.C. and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia
- The Bone – Virginia locations in Gainesville and Manassas
- Urban Bar-B-Que – Maryland locations at BWI Marshall Airport and in Catonsville, Rockville, Forestville and Linthicum
- CarterQue BBQ – 1310 S. Main St., Mt. Airy, Maryland
- Willard’s Real Pit BBQ – Virginia locations in Chantilly and Reston
- Kloby’s Smokehouse – 7500 Monpelier Road, #116, Laurel, Maryland
- Dixie Bones – 13440 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia
- Monk’s BBQ – 215 N. 21st St., Purcellville, Virginia
- DCity Smokehouse – 203 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
- Texas Jack’s – 2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
