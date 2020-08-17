CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results

WTOP TOP 10: 2020 Best Barbecues

August 17, 2020

Courtesy Rocklands

Home » Business & Finance » WTOP TOP 10: 2020…

August 17, 2020, 10:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(Courtesy Rocklands)

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses serving great barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists.

  1. Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company Locations in D.C. and Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia
  2. The BoneVirginia locations in Gainesville and Manassas
  3. Urban Bar-B-QueMaryland locations at BWI Marshall Airport and in Catonsville, Rockville, Forestville and Linthicum
  4. CarterQue BBQ1310 S. Main St., Mt. Airy, Maryland
  5. Willard’s Real Pit BBQVirginia locations in Chantilly and Reston
  6. Kloby’s Smokehouse7500 Monpelier Road, #116, Laurel, Maryland
  7. Dixie Bones13440 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia
  8. Monk’s BBQ215 N. 21st St., Purcellville, Virginia
  9. DCity Smokehouse203 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
  10. Texas Jack’s2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

See the 2020 winners and finalists in other categories.

Special thanks to D.C.-based artist, Christine Vineyard, of Lidflutters, who designed the WTOP TOP 10 graphics. See more of her work here.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up