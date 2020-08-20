Newest Capitol Riverfront apartments: $10,000/month rents and a private bowling alley

Capitol Riverfront’s newest apartment building certainly keeps up with the Joneses on the amenity list, and some of its largest apartments will rent for $10,000 a month.

An artist’s rendering of the new 10K apartments in Southeast D.C. The Related Companies 10K, which Related Companies calls the premiere luxury living in D.C., is definitely one of the most amenity rich buildings in the city. The Related Companies If the high rent prices don’t have you underwater, 10K boasts an indoor lap pool, full-sized indoor basketball court, and a billiards and arcade room. The Related Companies A two-lane bowling alley is among the indoor amenities at 10K. The Related Companies Want more amenities? 10K has a Sky Terrace with outdoor infinity pool, private cabanas, a fully staffed bar, hammocks and a hot tub. The Related Companies ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Capitol Riverfront’s newest apartment building certainly keeps up with the Joneses on the amenity list, and some of its largest apartments will rent for $10,000 a month.

10K — at 10 K Street SE, three blocks from Nationals Park — is a 305-unit luxury apartment building from Ruben Companies and Related Companies. Related Companies’ other projects have included New York City’s Hudson Yards.

10K is the second building in Capitol Riverfront for Related. Its neighboring One Hill South, at 28 K Street SE, opened in 2017.

The project broke ground in mid-2018.

10K, which Related Companies calls the premiere luxury living in D.C., is definitely one of the most amenity-rich buildings in the city, with a total of 40,000 square feet of shared resident space.

Headline amenities at 10K include a two-lane bowling alley, a resident-only speakeasy, saunas, a steam room, a Sky Terrace with outdoor infinity pool, private cabanas, a fully staffed bar, hammocks and a hot tub. The fitness center is by Equinox.

Not enough for the rent?

There’s also an indoor lap pool, full-sized indoor basketball court, a billiards and arcade room, a rooftop dog run and a coworking lounge with reservable private offices.

For residents without a car, there’s a Tesla house car they can use.

There is also an on-site “resident experience director” to curate exclusive events, and a virtual concierge named Alfred that can coordinate grocery shopping, laundry and light cleaning services for residents at the press of a button.

And, of course, a doorman.

To live like that, residents will sign leases starting at $2,165 for a studio and as much as $10,000 a month for a three-bedroom. Some apartments have outdoor terraces.

There are a handful of fully furnished micro studios with Murphy beds.

“10K is one of the most all-encompassing rental offerings we have ever built, providing residents amenities and services unmatched by any other building in the D.C. area,” said Jordan Sasson, vice president of Related Companies.

The building was designed by the Morris Adjmi architecture firm, whose other projects have included the High Line Building in Manhattan.