Nando’s marks 100K free meals, will open new Prince George’s location

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

August 27, 2020, 1:17 PM

The new Nando’s will employ about 40 people. (Courtesy Nando’s Peri-Peri)

Nando’s Peri-Peri will open its newest D.C.-area location in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in early October.

It’s at the Woodmore Towne Centre, in Glenarden, and will be Nando’s 31st location in the Washington and Baltimore areas, where most of its U.S. locations are located.

There are 12 other Nando’s locations in the Chicago area, their only other U.S. market. The chain also has about 50 locations in Canada.

The South African-based grilled chicken chain opened its first U.S. restaurant in D.C.’s Chinatown in 2008.

Nando’s now has 1,000 workers in the D.C. area, and will hire at least 40 more for its new Prince George’s County location.

None of Nando’s 30 Washington- or Baltimore-area restaurants completely closed during the initial months of the pandemic, offering take-out and delivery until in-store dining resumed.

“Back in March, we decided to keep our U.S. restaurants open, even though demand had decreased dramatically. We did this intentionally to keep our Nandocas employed and engaged, and so we had the capacity to provide free meals to front-line workers at hospitals,” Nando’s CEO John Fisher told WTOP.

In March, Nando’s began feeding health care workers and displaced restaurant workers for free, and catering meals to hospitals near all of its restaurant locations.

Fisher said Nando’s has given away more than 100,000 free meals.

