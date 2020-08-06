DC’s Thomas Circle Wawa opens

Wawa opens its fifth store in Washington, D.C. The convenience store will employ 40 people.

City-format Wawa stores are common in Philadelphia, and they’re becoming more common in D.C.

Wawa just opened its newest urban format store — no gas pumps but much of everything else, including subs — at 1 Thomas Circle, NW.

It is Wawa’s fifth urban store in the District. The first opened on 19th Street Northwest, near Dupont Circle in 2017.

There are others in Georgetown, Columbia Heights and Tenleytown.

A Wawa that opened on Adams Morgan’s 18th Street, NW, in 2019 recently closed about a year after opening.

The official ribbon-cutting at the Thomas Circle Wawa happened Thursday morning, with employees a socially-distanced 6 feet apart.

It was Wawa’s first-ever ribbon cutting with social distancing.

The store has 40 employees.

Wawa has several suburban stores in the D.C. area. It opened its newest one in July in Vienna, Virginia, its third location in Northern Virginia.

It also has three additional Northern Virginia locations under contract, in Fairfax City, near Dulles Town Center and near the Manassas Mall, though no opening dates have been announced.

Wawa has said it plans as many as five to 10 new locations throughout Virginia each year for the next several years.