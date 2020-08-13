Ballston Target opens this weekend

Target will open its Ballston, Virginia, location Aug. 16 — its 10th-smaller, urban-format store in the Washington area.

The 41,000-square-foot Target, on the ground floor of The 491-unit Waycroft apartment building, is at 740 N. Glebe Road.

Urban-format Target stores cater inventory specifically to the neighborhoods in which they open. Most of them open in dense urban areas and near college campuses.

The Ballston location carries clothing, home goods, grab-and-go groceries, beer and wine, and has a CVS pharmacy.

The location will employ 120 people.

Target recently raised its starting hourly wage to $15 an hour and has been giving employees bonuses for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 120 of Target’s 1,900 stores in the U.S. are urban-format locations.

Target’s first urban-format store in the D.C. area opened in Rosslyn in 2015. The most recent openings were stores in D.C.’s Ivy City at 1515 New York Ave. NE and in Tenleytown, at 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW, in a former Best Buy location.