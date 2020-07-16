CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Ga. gov. voids mask orders | Latest local coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » Wawa opens store in…

Wawa opens store in Vienna, with more N. Va. locations planned

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 16, 2020, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
WAWA3 Wawa currently has three locations in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs.
Courtesy Wawa
WAWA2 Wawa has plans for five to 10 new locations throughout Virginia each year for the next several years.
Courtesy Wawa
WAWA1 Wawa’s newest D.C.-area store opened Thursday in Vienna, Virginia.
Courtesy Wawa
(1/3)

Wawa’s newest D.C.-area store opened Thursday morning in Vienna, Virginia, its third location in Northern Virginia with more on the way.

The new Wawa, at 465 W. Maple Ave. includes Tesla charging stations.

Wawa has three additional Northern Virginia locations under contract at the following locations:

  • 9700 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax City;
  • Intersection of Nokes Boulevard and Pacific Boulevard near Dulles Town Center;
  • Intersection of Sudley Road and Davidson Place, near the Manassas Mall in Prince William County.

Wawa has not announced opening dates for those three locations.

It said it has plans for as many as five to 10 new locations throughout Virginia each year for the next several years.

Wawa currently has three locations in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs, but it has also been concentrating on its new, urban-format stores, and has four of those within the District itself.

The first urban Wawa opened on 19th Street, NW near Dupont Circle in 2017. There are others in Georgetown, Columbia Heights and Tenleytown.

An urban-format Wawa that opened on Adams Morgan’s 18th Street NW in 2019 recently closed about a year after its opening.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up