Wawa opens store in Vienna, with more N. Va. locations planned

Wawa’s newest Washington-area store opened Thursday morning in Vienna, Virginia, its third location in Northern Virginia with more on the way.

The new Wawa, at 465 W. Maple Ave. includes Tesla charging stations.

Wawa has three additional Northern Virginia locations under contract at the following locations:

9700 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax City;

Intersection of Nokes Boulevard and Pacific Boulevard near Dulles Town Center;

Intersection of Sudley Road and Davidson Place, near the Manassas Mall in Prince William County.

Wawa has not announced opening dates for those three locations.

It said it has plans for as many as five to 10 new locations throughout Virginia each year for the next several years.

Wawa currently has three locations in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs, but it has also been concentrating on its new, urban-format stores, and has four of those within the District itself.

The first urban Wawa opened on 19th Street, NW near Dupont Circle in 2017. There are others in Georgetown, Columbia Heights and Tenleytown.

An urban-format Wawa that opened on Adams Morgan’s 18th Street NW in 2019 recently closed about a year after its opening.