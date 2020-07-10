Vegas Mexican restaurant to replace Jose’ Andres Fish at MGM

Las Vegas-based Mexican restaurant Diablo’s Cantina is opening its first location off the Vegas strip at MGM National Harbor this summer.

Diablo’s Cantina is taking over the space previously occupied by seafood restaurant Fish, chef Jose Andres’ MGM restaurant that closed in January.

Fish opened along with MGM National Harbor in 2016.

Diablo’s Cantina has restaurants in Las Vegas at The Mirage and the Luxor.

There are no details on the menus or prices, though it describes itself as being known for a variety of gourmet Mexican street food and table side guacamole.

No hard opening date has been announced yet either.

“When I lived in Las Vegas, Diablo’s Cantina was always a hotspot for mouthwatering tacos, refreshing margaritas and a festive environment,” MGM National Harbor executive chef Jason Johnston said.

In announcing its opening at The Mirage last December, Eater Las Vegas referred to Diablo’s Cantina as a “loud and lively bar and restaurant.”