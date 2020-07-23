CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
International Gourmet Foods moves HQ and jobs to Prince William County

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 23, 2020, 9:48 AM

The new headquarters for International Gourmet Foods in Woodbridge, Virginia, will generate $1.5 million in new property taxes over 11 years, according to Prince William County. (Courtesy Karl Hirschhorn)

Springfield, Virginia-based specialty foods wholesale distributor International Gourmet Foods will relocate its headquarters and 169 jobs to Woodbridge, Virginia.

The 33-year-old company will invest $15.6 million in its new headquarters at 13405 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. The 130,000-square-foot facility will house its sales and administration staff, as well as warehouse and cold storage operations.

The Prince William County Board of County Supervisors approved a $250,000 grant for the company from its Economic Development Opportunity Fund.

The new headquarters will generate $1.5 million in new property taxes over 11 years, according to Prince William County.

“This location provides proximity to our primary market, the D.C. Metropolitan area, and access to the I-95 corridor, which is essential to reaching a customer base that extends from the West Virginia border to Charleston, South Carolina,” said International Gourmet Foods president Christine DiBenigno.

The family-owned business was founded in 1987 and initially sold only four products: sun-dried tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, saffron and pasta. It now carries more than 5,000 specialty food items.

International Gourmet Foods customers in the Washington region include restaurants, gourmet markets, caterers and hotels. It also has distribution centers in Charleston and Atlanta.

