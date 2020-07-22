Fenwick Island women’s clothing retailer Indigo Octopus to open Bethesda store

Women's retailer Indigo Octopus, popular with beachgoers in Fenwick Island, Delaware, will open its first new store in Bethesda by early fall.

It is the store’s first permanent brick-and-mortar expansion.

The store will open later this summer or early fall at the Wildwood Shopping Center. It follows a 2019 holiday pop-up shop on 14th Street in Northwest D.C.

Indigo Octopus’s retail neighbors at Federal Realty’s Wildwood Shopping Center include gourmet grocer Balducci’s, Bluemercury, and Wildwood Kitchen by Robert Wiedmaier.

The original Indigo Octopus was opened in 2017 by Michelle Gemberling, a former head buyer for South Moon Under.