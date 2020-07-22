CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » Fenwick Island women's clothing…

Fenwick Island women’s clothing retailer Indigo Octopus to open Bethesda store

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 22, 2020, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Indigo Octopus, a popular women’s retailer in Fenwick Island, plans to expand to Bethesda. (Courtesy Indigo Octopus)

High-end women’s apparel and accessories store Indigo Octopus, popular with shoppers in Fenwick Island, Delaware, and nearby Ocean City, Maryland, is opening a store in Bethesda.

It is the store’s first permanent brick-and-mortar expansion.

The store will open later this summer or early fall at the Wildwood Shopping Center. It follows a 2019 holiday pop-up shop on 14th Street in Northwest D.C.

Indigo Octopus’s retail neighbors at Federal Realty’s Wildwood Shopping Center include gourmet grocer Balducci’s, Bluemercury, and Wildwood Kitchen by Robert Wiedmaier.

The original Indigo Octopus was opened in 2017 by Michelle Gemberling, a former head buyer for South Moon Under.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up