Anticipating return to offices, Revel puts more shared scooters on DC streets

Shared electric moped company Revel is betting on more demand as more D.C. workers return to their place of work. It will add another 200 scooters to its D.C. fleet, bringing the total number to 600 across all eight wards in the District.

Revel first brought its scooters to D.C. last August, its first city expansion beyond New York. It has now also expanded to Austin, Miami and Oakland.

Revel currently offers a 40% discount to D.C. riders who are actively participating in local, state or federal assistance programs. Active military and veterans are eligible for 20% discounts.

Revel’s original 400 street-legal scooters were part of the District Department of Transportation’s original four-month pilot program for app-based, shared motor-driven cycles. Revel’s participation has been extended through September 2020.

The mopeds are registered with the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles and capped at 30 mph. They are limited to local streets, and not allowed outside of the District.

Revel’s mopeds can carry two passengers; two helmets are provided, and required.

Riders are also required to upload their driver’s license and a selfie.