Home » Business & Finance » Fewer Americans are losing…

Fewer Americans are losing sleep over money. But why?

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 24, 2020, 10:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A new Bankrate survey shows Americans losing sleep over money issues is down 56% from a year ago. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Katarzyna Bialasiewicz)

It seems to run counter to what one would expect, given the economic devastation from the coronavirus pandemic, but a new Bankrate survey shows fewer Americans are losing sleep over money issues than a year ago.

Its survey of more than 2,500 U.S. adults between June 3 and June 5 found 47% report losing sleep, at least occasionally, about a money issue. That is down from 56% a year ago.

The ability to pay everyday expenses is the most commonly cited money worry, but it is down from 32% last year to 23% in Bankrate’s most recent survey.

“In the context of the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression, it is shocking the figures aren’t far worse,” said Ted Rossman, industry analyst for Bankrate.

“Government stimulus programs are helping, and many who are currently out of work seem confident they will soon return. It also helps that the economy was in good shape prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The survey indicates among those losing sleep, 59% are optimistic they will be able to resolve the top issue, down from 63% last year, and 39% said not much has changed either way.

Bankrate said saving enough money for retirement keeps 19% awake at night, down from 24% last year. Health care or insurance bills are a worry for 17%, down from 22%.

Stock market volatility is a worry for 6%, up from 5% last year.

“Right now we are experiencing some of the greatest societal, health and monetary challenges of our lifetimes. Yet in the face of all that, our survey found consistent improvement from last year,” Rossman said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up