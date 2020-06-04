Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 4, 2020, 3:47 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 12 cents to settle at $37.41 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 20 cents to $39.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.07 a gallon. July natural gas was little changed at $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $22.60 to $1,727.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $18.06 an ounce and July copper held steady at $2.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.15 Japanese yen from 108.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1348 from $1.1238.

