BWI Marshall adds Sun Country to airline service

Even amid a dramatic drop in air travel and a pullback in scheduled service by airlines, Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines began four weekly nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Minneapolis this week.

The privately owned Sun Country currently flies to 54 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, mostly from its Minneapolis hub.

Minneapolis is already served with nonstop flights from BWI Marshall by other airlines, including Southwest, Spirit and Delta.

BWI Marshall has had some victories and some setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, JetBlue suspended its BWI Marshall service, consolidating its D.C.-area flights to Reagan National Airport as part of a nationwide consolidation of operations.

This month, Spirit Airlines, the second-busiest airline at BWI Marshall, began rapidly ramping back up its flights, citing increased demand. By July 1, Spirit said, it expects to be back to operating 87% of the BWI Marshall service it was operating a year ago.

Spirit flew about 2 million passengers from BWI Marshall last year.

BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the Washington region, although it snapped a four-year run of record-setting passenger counts in 2019 with 27 million passengers, just shy of its 2018 record of 27.1 million.