Brooks Brothers in Georgetown will not reopen

The Brooks Brothers location on M Street is among eight stores the company will not reopen.

One of the nation’s oldest apparel chains will not return to Georgetown in D.C.

Brooks Brothers’ M Street location is among eight stores the company will not reopen. The chain’s website lists the Georgetown store as “permanently closed.”

“We regularly evaluate our store portfolio to ensure we are well-positioned to serve our customers. This sometimes results in closing a location or opening a new one,” Brooks Brothers told WTOP in an emailed statement.

Other stores not reopening include ones in Darien and Westsport, Connecticut; a store on Broadway in New York; as well as locations in Tucson, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Boston; and Greenvale, New York.

Brooks Brothers, which temporarily closed its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, may close three factories, in New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Regarding factory closings, Brooks Brothers told WTOP, “This decision is subject to change should alternative solutions be uncovered in the near-term. All opportunities on the table are still being explored to avoid this difficult outcome.”

It opened its Georgetown store in 2011 in a large, former Pottery Barn location, at 3077 M St.

The store has been closed since March, and its signage was removed shortly after that.

Brooks Brothers has other stores at 1201 Connecticut Ave., NW, and 5504 Wisconsin Ave., both of which remain temporarily closed.

Brooks Brothers is considered the oldest continuously operating apparel store chain in the nation. It opened its first store in New York City in 1818.

