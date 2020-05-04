Wait for it: Hamilton’s return to Kennedy Center postponed amid pandemic

The Kennedy Center and the musical’s producers have pulled the entire 14-week run of the show that was scheduled for the center's Opera House June 16 through Sept. 20.

The return of the popular musical “Hamilton” to the Kennedy Center this summer has been postponed.

“The production cannot currently be presented in accordance with the health and safety guidelines set forth by government officials and the CDC. As such, the producers of Hamilton are working with the Kennedy Center to reschedule the engagement,” the Kennedy Center said in a statement.

The Kennedy Center itself has also extended its temporary closure during the coronavirus pandemic through at least Aug. 9. It had previously hoped to reopen to the public May 22.

Programmers are looking at options for rescheduling artists and productions for future dates where possible.

More than 1,000 events and performances have been postponed or canceled since the Kennedy Center closed March 13.

The Kennedy Center is offering ticket holders for the performances an exchange for a future or alternative show, an exchange for a gift certificate or a full refund.

The center is also encouraging current ticket holders to consider donating the value of their tickets to the institution, which qualifies as a charitable tax deduction.

