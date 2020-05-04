James Beard Award finalists include 4 from DC

Here are the D.C. finalists for the 2020 James Beard Foundation Awards in restaurant and chef categories.

The James Beard Foundation’s 2020 awards finalists are out, and D.C. is represented in three categories, including one restaurant and three local chefs.

The Oscars of the restaurant world comes at an unprecedented time for the restaurant industry. The awards themselves, as chosen from the finalists across the country announced Monday, would have been announced at a black-tie gala in Chicago in May.

Finalists will now be announced Sept. 25 from Chicago, broadcast live via the James Beard Foundation’s Twitter account. The foundation said it will have more information about what kind of event it plans for Chicago later.

Outstanding Restaurant — Jaleo

Rising Star Chef — Paola Velez, Kith/Kin

Best Chef Mid-Atlantic — Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, and John Sybert, Tail Up Goat.

The James Beard Foundation has focused efforts on its Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund since the coronavirus outbreak and, to date, has disbursed more than $4 million to independent, locally-owned restaurants.

The full list of nominees in all categories, including restaurants and chefs, cookbook authors and broadcasting, and restaurant design are online.