Boys & Girls club offers free child care for DC-area first responders

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington has received a $100,000 gift from AT&T and is using the funds to provide free child care for the children of front-line workers.

BGCGW Dameron Building in Silver Spring, Maryland.

BGCGW Germantown Clubhouse in Germantown, Maryland.

Hylton BGC in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The facilities practice social distancing, adhere to CDC sanitation guidelines and are staffed by highly-skilled professionals, it said.

“Many first responders are challenged by the need for child care services while managing an unprecedented workload, personally and professionally. Our mission is unwavering, to serve families of all backgrounds, especially those who need it most,” said BGCGW President and CEO Gabrielle Webster.

AT&T and BGCGW have also set up a text-to-give campaign. Donors can text KIDS to 20222 to make a $10 donation, or text CLUBS to 20222 to make a $25 donation to support BGCGW’s COVID-19 assistance efforts.