2020 RAMMY Awards finalists announced, with milestones honored

Here are the finalists for the 2020 RAMMY Awards, with honorees also named that have achieved significant milestones.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has named finalists for its 2020 RAMMY Awards, winners of which will be announced this summer.

It has also named the winners of its annual Honorary Milestone Award, given each year to restaurants that have been around for decades.

Milestone award recipients this year are:

Mrs. K’s Toll House, an antiques-filled restaurant in Silver Spring, Maryland, which opened in 1930, marking 90 years in business this year

Vace Italian Delicatessen, with locations in Cleveland Park and Bethesda, marking 44 years in business this year

Rocklands Barbecue and Grilling Company, which opened its first of four area locations 30 years ago.

The RAMW has also given its Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award to Randy Norton, of Great American Restaurants, which has more than two dozen restaurants in Northern Virginia, including Sweetwater Tavern, Best Buns, Coastal Flats and Carlyle.

The RAMW still plans to hold its big awards gala, announcing category winners July 26 at the D.C. convention center, though it said it is considering an unspecified date later in the year if the coronavirus pandemic makes that date not possible.

Here are some of the finalists:

Casual Restaurant of the Year

Bantam King

CHIKO — Capitol Hill

Duke’s Counter

Little Pearl

Stable

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year

Call Your Mother Deli — Park View

Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly

RASA

Shouk

Sloppy Mama’s BBQ

Casual Brunch of the Year

All-Purpose Shaw

Casolare Ristorante + Bar

Liberty Barbecue

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year

Centrolina

Chloe

Maydan

Poca Madre

Unconventional Diner

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Gravitas

Pineapple and Pearls

Rasika West End

The Conservatory at Goodstone Inn

Three Blacksmiths

New Restaurant of the Year

Anju

Cane

Emilie’s

Punjab Grill

Rooster & Owl

Cocktail Program of the Year

China Chilcano

Colada Shop — D.C.

Officina

Royal

Service Bar

Chef of the Year

Matt Baker, Gravitas

David Deshaies, Unconventional Diner

Haidar Koroum, Chloe

Ryan Ratino, Bresca

Kevin Tien, Emilie’s

Rising Culinary Star of the Year

Marcelle Afram, Maydan

Faiz Ally, Poca Madre

Angel Barreto, Anju

Jocelyn Law-Yone, Thamee

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl

Restaurateur of the Year

Victor Albisu — Poca Madre, Taco Bamba Taqueria

Bo Blair — Georgetown Events (The Bullpen, Due South, Jetties, Millie’s, Surfside)

Mark Fedorchak, Stephen Fedorchak and Brian Normile — The Liberty Tavern Group

Yama Jewayni, Katsuya Fukushima and Daisuke Utagawa — Daikaya Group

Aaron Silverman — Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Little Pearl

The full list of finalists in all categories for the 2020 RAMMY Awards is posted online.