Wegmans now limiting the number of customers in stores

Wegmans joins other grocery stores, including Giant and Safeway, in limiting the number of customers in its Washington-area stores at any given time.

While Wegmans did not provide a specific number of customers, it said it is operating its stores at 15% to 20% of maximum occupancy, and said it has good practices in place to ensure its stores are staying within those limits.

“This is a company-wide initiative and something we’ve been enacting at the store level as needed,” Wegmans said in an email statement to WTOP. “The store team monitors traffic and determines when they need to implement and as customers exit, the next customers are let in.”

Wegmans has also temporarily increased store employee pay by an additional $2 an hour.

Wegmans has a dozen stores in the Washington area.

Safeway now limits shoppers to one person per 150 square feet during normal business hours, and one person per 300 square feet during special hours reserved for seniors and other vulnerable customers.

Giant is limiting the number of customers to 20% of store capacity.

All three grocers have reduced hours and most of their stores.